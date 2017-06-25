Automatic Car Gearing System
Very many automatic car users are careless to understand the gearing transmission system of autos. We are aware of ‘P, R, N, D, D1, D2, D3’ or ‘P, R, N, A, 2, 3, L’ in […]
Very many automatic car users are careless to understand the gearing transmission system of autos. We are aware of ‘P, R, N, D, D1, D2, D3’ or ‘P, R, N, A, 2, 3, L’ in […]
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy morning conditions over the Central States of Nig eria on Frigate with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Bida, Minna, Ilorin, Jos, Yola and Jalingo. NiMet’s weather outlook […]
ACTING president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Thursday summoned security chiefs and the Governor of Taraba State Darius Dickson Ishaku over the recent violent attack that led to the death of many in Taraba state. Prof. Osinbajo […]